Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Martins Church (now called St. Ignatius of Loyola)
Roberte M. Bisson
1933 - 2020
DOVER - Roberte M. Bisson, age 86, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home surrounded by her family. She was born in Ste-Germaine, Quebec Canada on July 2, 1933 the daughter of Joseph Begin Wenceslas and Marie Anne (Jacques) Begin.
Mrs. Bisson married Jean Maurice Bisson on December 29, 1956 and together had four sons. They moved their family to America in 1969 settling in Somersworth, N.H. She was a long time member of St. Martins Church, now St. Ignatius of Loyola.
For her entire life, her most cherished job was raising her sons, helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was devoted to her family and could always be counted on to be there for them. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing the meals and desserts for her large family. Maple Sugar Pie was her signature dessert among many other delicious dishes. Later in life she cherished teaching her grandchildren her special recipes to carry on her traditions. She took great pride in preparing her home for the holiday's and created a magical place for her grandchildren. The thing that made her heart the happiest was spending time with her family.
Later in her life she lived on her own for the very first time at Covered Bridge Manor in Dover, where she made several friends with whom she spent time with going on day trips, making crafts and playing cards. She had a special place in her heart for Judy with whom she became close friends with. A special thank you to all of the members at Riverside Rest Home who made her last months on earth as loving and peaceful as we could have hoped for.
Mrs. Bisson was predeceased by her parents, her brother Anicet Nadeau, sister Fleur-Ange Nadeau and brother Nelson Nadeau, husband, Jean Maurice Bisson, her son, Sylvain Bisson and a granddaughter, Julia Bisson.
She is survived by her sons Rock Bisson and his wife Celeste of North Berwick. Maine; daughter-in-law Kim Bisson of Nottingham, N.H.; Rene Bisson and his wife Robin of Rollinsford, N.H., and Christian Bisson and his wife Rhonda of Barrington, N.H.; eight grandchildren, Alyssa and her husband Aaron Wiswell, Rock II and his wife Melanie (Gombar) Bisson, Linnzi and her husband Nick Babler, Mariah and her husband Pace Bates, Dylan and his wife Katie (McCabe) Bisson, Jeremy Bisson, Sierra Bisson and Angelina Bisson; seven great-grandchildren, Ayden Wiswell, Avery Wiswell, Lilian Bisson, Rock Bisson III, Addilyn Babler, Hartllei Babler and Lane Bates; brother-in-law Gilles Bisson of Quebec, Canada; sister-in-law- Ramonde (Bisson) Gagnon of Quebec; several nieces and nephews including Andree Ouimette of Berwick, Maine.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends may join the family for a church service on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martins Church (now called St. Ignatius of Loyola) at 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H., with celebration of life after at same location. Burial will be in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta's memory may be made to: Riverside Rest Home Memorial Fund, 6025, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
