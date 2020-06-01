DOVER - Roderick C. Hall III (Roddy) passed away of cancer on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hyder Hospice House in Dover, N.H.



Roddy was born Nov. 5, 1952 in New Haven, Conn. He was the third child and only son of Roderick C. Hall Jr. and Shirley Holmes Hall. Not long after his birth it was evident that Roddy had delays that would prevent him from leading a "normal" life and doctors even suggested that he be institutionalized as was often done at that time. Rod and Shirley did everything they could to see that he experienced the fullest life possible.



His early childhood was spent in Aroostook County, Maine. Roddy loved living on the farm and even had a pet lamb named Carnation after the milk he fed him in a bottle. While living in Maine two important events happened in Roddy's life; he attended his first school, a private nursery school with a wonderfully kind and excellent teacher, Nicky. This set Roddy on a path to liking school and realizing he could do some of the same things his older sisters did. The second event was really life defining for Roddy, the birth of our youngest sister, Martha. Martha would become his life long friend and later in life, caregiver.



When Roddy was nine the family moved to Connecticut. In Mansfield Center, Roddy became part of a larger loving community- next door neighbors, the McMillans, became a second family to all of us. Roddy played with the neighborhood kids, attended church and had many wonderful experiences with the Church Pilgrim Fellowship teenage group. Summers were spent at the lake with grandparents, cousins and Auntie Anne presiding over the clan at the family cottage, Wintergreens. It was during these summers that Roddy developed a love of the Beach Boys and the Beatles. He learned to swim, paddled his red canoe around the lake every day and entertained everyone on water skis. Trips across the Vermont border to visit cousins led to his interest and love of horses, particularly the Clydesdale.



Roddy attended school and once again had an excellent teacher who taught him to read and write. This opened up a whole new world for him, from that point on his interests exploded with the encouragement of Bud and Shirl. This was the 60s and the NASA program was huge. Roddy became an expert of sorts, learning all about the astronauts and their flights. By the late 60s the older sisters had gone off to college and Bud and Shirl took Roddy and Martha to Cape Canaveral to see Apollo 16 launch. Roddy's interest in planes and trains, fostered by his dad continued to grow. In future years he experienced many train trips with his parents as well as trips on the Downeaster with his sisters.



In the late 90s it was time for Roddy to be more independent. Martha, living in Southern New Hampshire moved him to live with her family and then eventually to his own apartment with assistance from Community Partners. Roddy loved having his "own pad" and thrived with a social life of his own which included activities through Community Partners. He became "Rod" and was loved and appreciated for his happy, positive nature, his independence and his stamina for riding his bike (ramrod straight posture) everywhere. He had several part time jobs over the years and volunteered at the Somersworth Library. He loved books and owned many related to his interests.



Roddy's family continued to be an important part of his life in addition to his new independence. He loved being "Uncle Roddy" to his many nieces and nephews and eventual grand nieces and nephews. Uncle Roddy was a favorite for all of them, and they appreciated his zest for life and his "spot on" comments. Observations from them included; "his excitement for the smallest pleasures was something to envy," and that "he was an icon in our large extended family."



Roddy's life was rich in family, friends and experiences. Thanks to the early determination and courage of his parents and the unconditional love and support of his siblings, their partners and kids, extended family and communities of good people found everywhere, Roddy had a wonderful life.



He is survived by his sisters and their husbands; Becky and Paul Dulac of Washington, N.H., Debbie and Tyler Libby of Stratham, N.H. and Martha and Rob Wyand of Durham, N.H. He is also survived by five nieces and five nephews and their families with a total of 18 grand nieces and nephews.



Roddy's curious nature and inner strength will be remembered and cherished.



We are planning to do a celebration of his life, the date of which will be determined by the lifting of restrictions due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Partners in Dover, N.H.







