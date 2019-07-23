|
|
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Rodney A. Brown Sr., 66, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rochester, N.H.
He leaves behind his loving wife and soul-mate, Linda; his sons Rodney Jr. and Scott; stepdaughters Wendy and Heather; his wonderful mother Irene who never failed him; his sister, Linda; brothers Bob and wife Joanne, Randy and wife Yvette; and many other close relatives.
Rodney was predeceased by his beautiful daughter Becky, his father Robert Brown Sr., and his step father Robert Wilcox.
Rod wants to leave behind a spirit of happiness and love. His love for his family is the most important part of life. Rod loved the Lord and all of his church family.
His sons and their happiness are his greatest joy and a special bond with his brothers and all the adventures throughout his life.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.
Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Rod's online guestbook at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rod's memory to, Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center, 6B Washington St., Suite 100, Sanford, ME, 04073, or to, Teen Challenge, 1315 Main St., Brockton, MA, 02301.
Published in Fosters from July 23 to July 26, 2019