ROCHESTER, N.H. - Rodney J. Moody, 83, passed away Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born March 1, 1937 in Portland, Maine the son of the late Eugene and Blanche (Libby) Moody. Rod has resided in Rochester most of his life previously living at Province Lake. He retired from Eastern Propane Company after 37 years of service as a technician and in sales.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and Boston sports teams and a member of the" WEOTTA8" Club. He was a member of the Rochester Elks #1393 and the American Legion Post # 7. Most of all Rod loved spending time with his family.
Family members include his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce (Gowen) Moody; son, Mike and (Julie) Moody; daughter, Pam (Bill) Atwood; five grandchildren, Holly, Jake, Jesse, Courtney and Lindsey; six great grandchildren; sister, Audrey (James) Smith; in laws, Betty Wood, Paul Gowen, Gerald (Irene) Gowen, James (Sharon) Gowen, and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester NH.
