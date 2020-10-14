1/2
Rodney J. Moody
1937 - 2020
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Rodney J. Moody, 83, passed away Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born March 1, 1937 in Portland, Maine the son of the late Eugene and Blanche (Libby) Moody. Rod has resided in Rochester most of his life previously living at Province Lake. He retired from Eastern Propane Company after 37 years of service as a technician and in sales.

He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and Boston sports teams and a member of the" WEOTTA8" Club. He was a member of the Rochester Elks #1393 and the American Legion Post # 7. Most of all Rod loved spending time with his family.

Family members include his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce (Gowen) Moody; son, Mike and (Julie) Moody; daughter, Pam (Bill) Atwood; five grandchildren, Holly, Jake, Jesse, Courtney and Lindsey; six great grandchildren; sister, Audrey (James) Smith; in laws, Betty Wood, Paul Gowen, Gerald (Irene) Gowen, James (Sharon) Gowen, and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester NH.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
October 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss Pam. My thoughts and prayers are with you and family.
Debbie Plourde
Friend
October 13, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I worked with Rod for many years on the road and I have many wonderful memories of those times. Morning breakfast at the old Bonanza in Rochester with the group is just one of the fond memories I will alway cherish. He taught me many life lessons and had a bigger impact on me than he ever realized. Rest In Peace my friend.
Bill Massey
October 13, 2020
DearJoyce, Pam, and the Moody Family,
So very sorry to learn of Rod’s passing. So hard to believe that this wonderful man is gone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Please let your memories of the good times help you through this saddest of times. Sending love, God bless you all.
Carl & Elaine Hamilton
Friend
October 13, 2020
Joyce, Mike and family, We are so sorry to hear of Rod’s passing. I always enjoyed chatting with Rod about sports. Seeing Joyce and Rod on their Crockett St front porch always put a smile on my face. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
John and Linda Gisis
October 13, 2020
Saddened to read of Rod’s passing. He and my Dad were friends when Rod was just a young man...perhaps they had worked together at Fownes Mfg. Co. I was an impressionable teen at the time but whenever I would see Rod he was as I remembered him.....charming! I am sorry for your loss.
Georgia Chapman
Friend
October 13, 2020
Joyce and family, I’m so sorry about the loss of Rod. He was a great man. My whole family is saddened by his passing.
Sending my sympathy and love,
Christy Young
Christy Young
October 13, 2020
Joyce and family, We are so sorry to hear of Rod's passing. Crossing paths with him was always a conversation that ended with laughter and smiles. He will be missed by many. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Randy and Toni Talon
Friend
October 13, 2020
So sorry Joyce, Pam , and Mike and family our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dick and Marianne Douglad
Friend
October 13, 2020
Rod, you will be so sorely missed by so many ! So many salmon fishing trips on Lake winni !
I always admired your love for life . Family number one. Wing outdoors in Nature priority two
37 dedicated to thousands of Eastern Propane customers
I’m sure you have already scouted many fishing and hunting spots in Heaven ❤❤
Goodbye for now My Friend. Chuck Clement
Charles Clement
Friend
October 13, 2020
I’m so sorry Aunt Joyce, Mike, Pam, and family. May he be at peace and be raising a little bit of hell with dad, Luke, Jr. and the rest of the guys who have crossed over..
Betsey Lloyd
Family
