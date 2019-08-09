|
|
ROCHESTER - Roger A. Hebert, 82, of Tingley Street, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Bellamy Fields in Dover, N.H. after a long illness. He was born April 4, 1937 in Rochester the son of the late Gerard and Rose (Nadeau) Hebert and has been a lifelong resident of Rochester.
Roger attended Spaulding High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a service technician for Northern Utilities. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and working around the house. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Members of his family include his wife of 55 years, Antoinette (Smith) Hebert; sons, Michael and wife Lori Hebert, Milton, Mark and wife Linda Hebert, Rochester; grandchildren, Amanda and wife Meghan; and Joshua; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, David, Daniel, Richard Hebert and Gloria Lupien.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Sunday, 5-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H. Burial will be in Rochester Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bellamy Fields, 150 Garrison Rd., Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019