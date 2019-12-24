|
SANFORD, Maine - Roger Bisson of Sanford Maine passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Roger was born in Somersworth, N.H. and graduated from Somersworth High School in 1968. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy where he served two years of active duty and then fulfilled his remaining contract in the Navy Reserves. Following this, he began his 35-year career at General Electric and was lucky enough to get an early retirement at the age of 53.
Roger married his wife Wendy in 1974. Roger and Wendy moved to Lebanon, Maine in 1977 where they raised their three daughters. The couple were committed to family, and fortunate enough to be together for almost 46 years. Once their children Stephanie, Genevieve, and Melanie had grown and moved out, they bought a charming house on Bauneg Beg Lake in Sanford, Maine. Here they experienced lake living. They worked hard together to create their dream retirement home.
Roger was an avid New England sports fan especially his beloved Patriots as his 'man cave' friends can attest. He had a true green thumb and an appreciation for nature. He took pride in his home with his beautiful garden and he could always be found puttering in the yard. He had a great appreciation for music and an expansive collection.
Roger was a kind, fun-loving man always sharing a smile and laughter. He was always readily available to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy, and three daughters: Stephanie Balfour and husband Daniel of Exeter, N.H., Genevieve Bisson and fiancé Alex Mutuku of Bedford, N.H., and Melanie Fortier and husband Kevin of Stoneham, Mass.; and four grandchildren: Cerrina, Isabella and Lily Balfour, and Thaiden Kelly; his brother, Martin Bisson, and numerous relatives.
He is predeceased by parents, Joseph and Cecile Bisson, sister, Margaret Rainville, and brother, Robert Bisson.
As per his wishes in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to B.B.L.A. (Bauneg Beg Lake Assoc. P.O. Box 538, North Berwick ME. 03906)
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., No Berwick, Maine, 03906, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayers and remembrance service at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life planned in the summer 2020 on Bauneg Beg - information to be shared closer to date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com
Published in Fosters from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019