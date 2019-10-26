Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries

Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Wake
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
View Map
Roger Blanchette Obituary
DOVER - Roger Blanchette, of Dover, N.H., (formerly of Byfield, Mass.), died from an extended illness on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the age of 87. He was constantly surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren during his decline.

Roger was one of two sons born to Jean and Roseanna (Levesque) Blanchette. Roger was born, raised and attended school in Salem, Mass. He loved sailing in Salem harbor with his brother Leo, when he was younger.

After High School, Roger enlisted in the Navy. After discharge he returned to Salem and worked for Coca Cola, proudly retiring after 35 years. He was also a very skilled cabinet maker.

He met Mary Ann Frye and in 1954 they married. After living in Salem for several years, Roger built his growing family a home in Byfield, which he was very proud of. Roger moved to Dover in 2017 to live with his son Alec and his wife Anne. Roger enjoyed living in Dover and eating out at nearby restaurants, as often as he could. No matter where he was, the self-proclaimed stubborn Frenchman, Roger quickly made friends.

Roger never remarried after the death of his beloved wife Mary Ann, in 1995. He enjoyed most, spending time with his children and grandchildren, whenever possible, since that loss. Roger welcomed all into his family and was very proud of them. As Roger always said, "C'est la vie"!

He is survived by his family, his daughters Cheryl Hawkes and husband Johnny; Michelle Tangen; Melissa Mamigonian and husband Gary; Leslie; and sons Richard and wife Darlene; Alec and wife Anne; and Wayne and wife Lynne, his 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and his nephew Michael Blanchette.

He was predeceased by his father, mother and brother, Leo and his wife Betty.

SERVICES: A wake will be held on Monday, October 28, from 4-6 p.m., at Purdy Funeral Home in Dover, N.H., at 655 Central Ave. A funeral service will promptly follow the wake. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Mary Ann, in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .
Published in Fosters from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
