Roger E. Roberge
1929 - 2020
SANFORD, Maine - Roger E. Roberge, 90, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Newton Center in Sanford with his family by his side. Roger was born on July 3, 1929 in Somersworth, N.H., one of ten children born to Daniel and Lumina (Gagnon) Roberge.
Mr. Roberge was a graduate of Somersworth High School and began a long career at General Electric; working as a meter inspector and retired following 25 years of service to the company.
Roger was a wonderful, loving husband to his wife Frances, who passed away in 2018.
He is survived by two sons, Dennis Roberge and wife Joanne of Winter Haven, Florida and Andre Roberge of Sanford; two daughters, Kathleen Soucy and husband James of Sanford and Barbara Goodwin of North Berwick. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: At the request of the family, all services will be private. To read a complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com. The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
