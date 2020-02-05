Home

POWERED BY

Services
Autumn Green Funeral Home
47 Oak Street
Alfred, ME 04002
(207) 459-7110
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Roberge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger E. Roberge


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger E. Roberge Obituary
SANFORD, Maine - Roger E. Roberge, 90, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Newton Center in Sanford with his family by his side. Roger was born on July 3, 1929 in Somersworth, N.H., one of ten children born to Daniel and Lumina (Gagnon) Roberge.

Mr. Roberge was a graduate of Somersworth High School and began a long career at General Electric; working as a meter inspector and retired following 25 years of service to the company.

Roger was a wonderful, loving husband to his wife Frances, who passed away in 2018.

He is survived by two sons, Dennis Roberge and wife Joanne of Winter Haven, Florida and Andre Roberge of Sanford; two daughters, Kathleen Soucy and husband James of Sanford and Barbara Goodwin of North Berwick. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: At the request of the family, all services will be private. To read a complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com. The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com']; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'}); ga('aff.require', 'linker'); ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures'); ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains); ga('aff.send', 'pageview');