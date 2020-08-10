NORTH BERWICK, Maine - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of our father and grandfather Roger Maurice Normand who went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Roger was born at home at 20 North Avenue in Sanford, Maine on Nov. 28, 1943 to his parents Henri J. and Yvonne M. Normand. His childhood was spent in Sanford where he attended Holy Family Elementary School (now St. Thomas School) and graduated valedictorian from St. Ignatius High School. Roger then attended St. Francis College (now the University of New England) in Biddeford, Maine and received his Master's in French from Boston College. Later Roger received a second Master's Degree in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University in New Orleans. Roger and his childhood family also summered at Wells Beach for 20 years where they owned several cottages.
He taught high school French for 32 years, mostly in New Hampshire with his last 22 years at Portsmouth High School until his retirement in 2001. He was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 2004 and ministered in different ways at Mass and to many shut-ins and elderly whom he greatly loved. Roger partially retired as a Deacon in 2014 but never refused a phone call or an ask for help from anyone. Roger told many that he would officially retire when the undertaker screwed his coffin lid closed and joked that he would finally be quiet for once. His great love of the Catholic faith and of the Lord was evident in how he lived his life.
Roger was also a policeman during the summer starting in 1964 in York Beach, York Village, and Wells Beach. He then spent 19 years in Kennebunkport as the officer in the square, a true summer rent-a-cop. Many referred to him as "Officer Friendly" and he loved getting to know the shop owners in the square and their summer help. His fluency in French was a great asset with the many tourists from Quebec. After he officially retired from the force, he became the police chaplain for the department until November of 2014. He loved the 29 years that he worked in Kennebunkport. For years, Roger was also one of the chaplains for the three local fire departments in North Berwick, Berwick, and South Berwick.
Roger was survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia Normand of North Berwick, who joined her husband in the joy of heaven on May 19, and his five children: Debbie Souto (Labbe) and husband Edward, Brian Labbe and wife Nancy, Michael Labbe and wife Karen, Christopher Normand and wife Tara, and Jeremy Normand and wife Crystal. He also leaves behind 14 adoring grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Steven Souto, Eli and Benjamin Labbe, Alexander, Victoria, and Nicholas Labbe, Evan, Emily, Quinn, and Maegan Normand, and Zachary and Matthew Normand. He is also survived by his beloved older sister Muriel Kerrigan of Woburn, Mass. and many loving nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a close friend and neighbor Homer "Junior" Therrien, a dear friend from his college days, Dr. Normand Beaupre and wife Lucille, Carol Moore, a teaching colleague and close friend from Portsmouth, N.H. and countless beloved parishioners from the Parish of the Ascension of the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents Henri and Yvonne Normand, his younger brother Bernard Normand, and his brother-in-law Deacon James Kerrigan.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with the Normand family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine 03904. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. 03878. COVID-19 precautions must be adhered to and masks will be required to attend either event . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. Live streaming of Mass may be found by going to https://www.stignatius-stmary.org/
and clicking on live stream.
Burial will take follow at the Normand family burial plot at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford where Roger's body will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, parents, grandparents, and family members. Donations may be made in Rogers memory to Our Lady of The Angels Church Capital Building Fund.
Care for the Normand family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son and Bernier Funeral Homes.