Jean Ann,

I am so very saddened to hear of Rogers untimely passing. He was a fine gentleman and one of my dad’s most treasured friends. His integrity and leadership style during his years at GE were unmatched; just as they were in every aspect of his left. I am so grateful to have known him and to say that he was a friend. May God grant you and your family comfort in this most difficult time.

Sending my love.

Michele Jacobsen Wright



Michele Wright

Friend