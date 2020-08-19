1/2
Roland C. Soucy Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOMERSWORTH – Roland C. (Ron) Soucy, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 with his wife, Pat, and his golden retriever, Teddy, by his side.

Ron was born in Worcester, Mass., and attended schools in the Worcester area. He was the son of Constance D. (Ramsey) Soucy and Roland C. Soucy, Jr.

He served four years in the Army National Guard. Although Ron worked in sales and manufacturing most of his career, his favorite job was working with animals, as co-owner of Animal Friends Pet Sitting. His love for animals showed in the way he cared for his pet customers as if they were his own.

In his younger days, Ron won several roller skating competitions, and he would often reminisce about how much fun he had dancing on roller skates. He was particularly fond of going out to eat and playing cards with dear friends. Ron enjoyed going on fishing and hunting trips. He also loved going to Cancun and other beach vacation spots with his wife. Ron will be greatly missed.

Ron is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pat (Zrimsek) Soucy, his sister, Lynn Soucy, his children, Kevin Soucy and Karen Martin, grandchildren, Christopher Soucy and Kimberly Soucy, several nieces and nephews, and many very special friends.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St, Ignatius of Loyola Parish St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H., with Father Andrew Nelson officiating. Internment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Mass will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. Go to www.stignatius-stmary.org, scroll down to "Join us for Mass," and it will bring you to the live stream.

All guests who attend either the Funeral Mass or graveside interment are always expected to wear masks due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net.

Care for the Soucy family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St, Ignatius of Loyola Parish St. Martin Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Interment
Forest Glade Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved