SOMERSWORTH – Roland C. (Ron) Soucy, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 with his wife, Pat, and his golden retriever, Teddy, by his side.
Ron was born in Worcester, Mass., and attended schools in the Worcester area. He was the son of Constance D. (Ramsey) Soucy and Roland C. Soucy, Jr.
He served four years in the Army National Guard. Although Ron worked in sales and manufacturing most of his career, his favorite job was working with animals, as co-owner of Animal Friends Pet Sitting. His love for animals showed in the way he cared for his pet customers as if they were his own.
In his younger days, Ron won several roller skating competitions, and he would often reminisce about how much fun he had dancing on roller skates. He was particularly fond of going out to eat and playing cards with dear friends. Ron enjoyed going on fishing and hunting trips. He also loved going to Cancun and other beach vacation spots with his wife. Ron will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pat (Zrimsek) Soucy, his sister, Lynn Soucy, his children, Kevin Soucy and Karen Martin, grandchildren, Christopher Soucy and Kimberly Soucy, several nieces and nephews, and many very special friends.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St, Ignatius of Loyola Parish St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H., with Father Andrew Nelson officiating. Internment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Mass will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. Go to www.stignatius-stmary.org
, scroll down to "Join us for Mass," and it will bring you to the live stream.
All guests who attend either the Funeral Mass or graveside interment are always expected to wear masks due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines.
