SOMERSWORTH - Roland Paul Labbe, age 84, of Somersworth, died on Monday, August 25, 2020 with family beside him. Born 1936 in Saint-Frédéric, Québec, he was the second son of Joseph and Alice (née Hourde) Labbe.



Roland immigrated to New Hampshire and later became a carpenter. He was a founding member of La Unite Française and a long-time member of the Rochester Property Owners' Association. He was a regular attendee of St. Martin's church and a pivotal member of the tri-city community all his life. He had a sweet tooth, enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and eating good food, and touched countless lives.



He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Marielle (née Barriere); their children, Claude Labbe, Diane Nadeau, and Lynn Miller; his siblings, Françoise Gosselin, Monique Maurais, Gaetan Labbe, Martine Lebrun, and Albert Labbe; his grandkids, Adam Bowden, David Bowden, April Leahey (née Bowden), and Ben Bowden; and great-grandkids, Nathaniel, Ethan, Danielle, and Micah.



He was preceded by his siblings, Dennis Labbe and Angela Baker (née Labbe).



SERVICES: Wake to be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, NH 03878. Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, NH 03878. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Care of the Labbe family has been entrusted to the Bernier/J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







