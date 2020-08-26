1/1
Roland Paul Labbe
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOMERSWORTH - Roland Paul Labbe, age 84, of Somersworth, died on Monday, August 25, 2020 with family beside him. Born 1936 in Saint-Frédéric, Québec, he was the second son of Joseph and Alice (née Hourde) Labbe.

Roland immigrated to New Hampshire and later became a carpenter. He was a founding member of La Unite Française and a long-time member of the Rochester Property Owners' Association. He was a regular attendee of St. Martin's church and a pivotal member of the tri-city community all his life. He had a sweet tooth, enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and eating good food, and touched countless lives.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Marielle (née Barriere); their children, Claude Labbe, Diane Nadeau, and Lynn Miller; his siblings, Françoise Gosselin, Monique Maurais, Gaetan Labbe, Martine Lebrun, and Albert Labbe; his grandkids, Adam Bowden, David Bowden, April Leahey (née Bowden), and Ben Bowden; and great-grandkids, Nathaniel, Ethan, Danielle, and Micah.

He was preceded by his siblings, Dennis Labbe and Angela Baker (née Labbe).

SERVICES: Wake to be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, NH 03878. Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, NH 03878. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Care of the Labbe family has been entrusted to the Bernier/J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Wake
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Martin Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Burial
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved