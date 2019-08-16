|
LEE - Ronald A. Nemet, 63, of Lee, N.H., loving husband, wonderful father, and adoring grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Born in Boston, Mass., he was the son of the late Richard and Doris (Pike) Nemet.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army, having proudly served in Germany.
He and his wife, Donna, enjoyed many Caribbean vacations, trips to Canada, and motorcycle rides with family and friends throughout their 40 years of marriage which he was so very proud of.
Ron was retired and his biggest love of all was spending time with his grandchildren; Aspyn, Matthias, Jackson, and Dylan.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Nemet of Lee, N.H.; his son, Scott Nemet, and his wife, Kristin of Barrington, N.H.; his four grandchildren, Aspyn and Matthias Roy of Manchester, N.H., Jackson and Dylan Nemet of Barrington, N.H.; his siblings Robert Nemet, and his wife, Esther, of Holliston, Mass., Christine Nemet of Plymouth, Mass., Russell Nemet, and his wife, Paula, of Brooksville, Fla., and Cheryl Poor of Northboro, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Nemet and sister Charlene Nemet.
SERVICES: There will be a memorial service held on September 14, 2019, at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Lee, N.H., at 11 a.m., and a celebration of life for family will be held at Cara Irish Pub, 11 4th Street, Dover, N.H., at 12:30 p.m. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019