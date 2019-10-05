|
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Ronald C. Slusher, 27, of Mass Ave., died on Monday, September 30, 2019 unexpectedly. Born on May 17, 1992 in Ft. Myers, Fla.; son of Sandra Slusher Warren and Arlie J. Warren Jr.; step-brother of Jessica Jodice; uncle to Cameron Jodice, step-grandson to Kay Warren and Arlie Warren, Sr.
Raised in Rochester, N.H., Ronald graduated Spaulding High School, studied Biology at Suffolk University. He was a carpenter by trade, a musician by heart. He loved all genres of music, playing his guitar and fishing. He was known to be an old soul. He had a warm heart and a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his biological father, Ronald G. Linder and grandmother, Emily M. Linder of Sunrise, Fla.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins of Dover and Rochester, N.H.
Predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Sandra C. and Holman Slusher and Aunt Leona D. Slusher of Revere, Mass.
SERVICES: A celebration of Ronald's life will be held at the convenience of the family. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralserrvice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019