|
|
DOVER - Ronald Clive Bartlett, 85, of Sunset Drive, Dover, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on October 25, 1934 in Dover, N.H.; the son of Harlan and Lyla Bartlett.
Ron attended Dover schools, graduating from Dover High School in 1952. After graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 1956 and serving as a Lieutenant in the USAF, he worked as an electrical engineer for SUBMEPP within the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until his retirement in 1990. He volunteered at Wentworth Douglass for 20 years after his retirement.
Ron was quiet and unassuming and most enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a kind and generous person and will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by son Gregory Bartlett and partner Janet D'Amore of Kingston, N.H.; daughter and son-in-law Robin and John LaFleur of Dover, N.H.; grandchildren Brittany LaFleur, Michele LaFleur, Gillian and Myles Dechert, and Lauren Bartlett. In addition, he is survived by brother and sister-in-law Fred and Jan Sallah; sister-in-law Margaret Squires; and nieces and nephews. His best friend and grand dog, Lucy will also miss him greatly.
He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife of 60 years Marion Bartlett who died in 2017.
SERVICE: A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019