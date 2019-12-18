|
ROCHESTER - Ronald D. Trask, 75, of Pine Knoll Drive, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice in Dover, N.H. Born April 4, 1944 in Rochester, N.H. he was the son of the late Richard and Thelma (Corson) Trask.
Ron has lived in Rochester for the past seven years after moving from Milton where he lived for 32 years. He was employed as a gunsmith at Thompson Center arms for many years. He was a member of Grace Baptist church in East Rochester. Ron loved guns, fishing and working with wood, he spent much time at Moosehead Lake in Maine.
Members of his family include his step daughters, Paulette O'Dowd of Ohio, Donna Field and her husband Bill and Susan Paradis of Rochester; his grandchildren, Tyler Libby and his wife Amanda of Georgetown, Mass., Kristopher Libby and his wife Stacey of Barrington, Billy Field and his wife Kristin of Westford, Mass., Lindsey Boisvert and her husband Adam of Rochester, Samantha Paradise and Tabatha Farmer.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held Friday from 10-12 p.m., with funeral services to start at 12 p.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. To view and online obituary or to sign a guestbook please visit WWW.Edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019