|
|
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Ronald E. Alexander, 61, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born December 29, 1958 in Long Beach, California. Formally resided in Rochester, N.H.
Ron had served on the USS Constellation in the Navy from 1981 to 1985. He worked in the field of information technologies with NASA, Cabletron Systems, and most recent J.P. Morgan Chase as a senior engineer.
Ron enjoyed travel, fine scotch, dining out, motorcycling, golfing, singing karaoke and taking long rides to explore new adventures with his soul mate. He always liked to have a good time. He cherished his pug, Buddy and found great happiness with family and friends. Ron was a member of the American Legion Post 275 of Dunedin, Fla.
Ron is survived by his wife Debra Alexander of 31 years, his son Rollins Richards of Dover, N.H., and his two beloved granddaughters, Kailyn Richards of Rochester, N.H., and Triniti Richards of, Dover, N.H.
SERVICES: There will be a celebration of life ceremony in New Hampshire to be determined.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020