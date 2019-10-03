|
|
ROCHESTER - Ronald E. Barnes, of Rochester, N.H., passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 after a brief illness at home with his family by his side. He was born December 17, 1935.
Ron served four years in the Air force and worked at the Naval Ship Yard.
Ron loved music and played throughout New England in many bands like Satin and Steel and Misty Martin.
Ron is survived by his children Ronald Barnes, Bruce Barnes, Debra Grondin, Bobby Barnes; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
SERVICES: Memorial service will be held in the spring with grave side services at Pine hill Cemetery. In lieu flowers please donate to Pope Memorial Humane Society Dover, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019