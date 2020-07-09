1/1
Ronald E. Dossett
NEWMARKET – Ronald E. Dossett, 67, of New Road, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Milan, N.H.

Ronald started his career with the Kensington Police Department, then worked for Rochester Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff, New Hampshire State Police and was currently serving as a Deputy for Strafford County Sheriff Dept.

Ronald was survived by his son, Ryan Dossett and his wife Rebecca of Greenland; his daughter, Tracy Andry and her husband Chris of Newmarket; three grandchildren Alex, Lexi, and Gavin; brothers Gary Dossett and his wife Sharon of Newmarket and Steve Dossett; and a niece and a nephew. He was predeceased by his brother Mark.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 9 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home and Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. There will be a law enforcement walk through at 3 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will also be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. if you prefer to watch remotely due to COVID-19 concerns. Burial with full military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Elm Street, Newmarket.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
July 8, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
TYFFANY SPEAR
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
