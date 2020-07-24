1/2
Ronald J. Ducharme
1938 - 2020
SEBASTIAN, Fla. - Ronald J. Ducharme, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fla., following a period of failing health. Born April 17, 1938 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of the late Harry and Margett (Roux) Ducharme.

Ronald served in the US Air Force, and later worked as an electrician for the State of N.H., and as the Maintenance Supervisor for Wentworth Douglass Hospital. He was a member of the NH Electrical Contractors Association, and a member of the Strafford Masonic Lodge #29.

Members of his family include his children Robert Ducharme of Somersworth, N.H.; and Leonard Ducharme and wife Michele of Sebastian, Fla.; and three grandchildren Kristen, Ronald, and Matthew.

He was predeceased by his wife Joyce J. (Lewis) Ducharme in 2007.

SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss Bobby. May he rest in peace.
Kenneth E England
