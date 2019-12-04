|
DOVER - Ronald J. Weeden, 80, of Dover, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. He was born January 8, 1939 in Dover, the son of Orrin and Mary (Kilty) Weeden.
He graduated from Dover High School in 1957, from the US Air Force Academy in 1961 and later received a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from U.N.H.in 1975.
Ron retired as a Colonel from the U.S. Air Force after 24 years of service. He was a military pilot, a civil engineer and served during Vietnam. He bravely and selflessly served for the love of his country.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed working in real estate and renovated houses with a dear friend, Bob.
He was a member of the Dover Lodge of Elks and the American Legion Post 8 of Dover.
Members of his family include his wife of 58 years, Juanita "Susie" Weeden of Dover; three children, Sherry Trask and her husband, Tod, James Weeden, and Kimberly Lyndes all of Dover; four grandchildren, Megan Whitcomb, Joey Trask, Makayla Lyndes and Charlotte Lyndes; two great-grandchildren, Jadynn Polchies and Colin Robideux; his sister, Nancy Hagar of Dover; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a devoted husband and family man and was adored by all who had the honor to know him. The family wishes to thank Wentworth Hospice and their volunteers for their care and support over the last months.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery.
Memorials in his name may be made to , P.O. Box 758589, Topeka KS 66675. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019