|
|
NOTTINGHAM - Ronald K. Coburn, 83, of Nottingham, N.H., passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ron was born on August 12, 1936 to the late George and Ruby Coburn.
Born and raised in Cambridge, Mass., he graduated from Rindge Tech in 1954. A lover of all sports he excelled in baseball as a pitcher. Ron served in the army from 1959-1962.
He retired from Verizon after 40 years as a telephone repairman and was affectionately known as "The Cutter".
Ron lived on Nottingham Lake for 37 years and enjoyed catch and release fishing, kayaking, gardening and crossword puzzles. He was an avid fan of the Patriots, Bruins and college football, especially Harvard. A lover of playing golf, he admitted he was no Jack Nicklaus.
He is survived by his loving fiancé, Barbara Sanborn; sons Tom and Gary; daughters Karen and Jen; along with several grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by his parents George and Ruby, brother Allen and son Kenneth.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 2, from 6-8 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the or NHPBS. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019