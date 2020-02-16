Home

Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER - Ronald M. Felix, 52, of Manchester, N.H., passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Born in Kittery, Maine, he was the son of Ronald and Judy (Lord) Felix.

Ronald was raised in South Berwick, Maine. He was a 1986 graduate of Marshwood High School, where he enjoyed playing football. He was a hardworking and loyal employee who spent most of his career as a warehouse manager, in his younger years at Coca-Cola, and more recently for Amoskeag Beverage. Ronald was a caring person who enjoyed cooking and spent time volunteering with New Horizons for New Hampshire. Above all else, he was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle who cherished time spent with his family.

Ronald leaves behind his children, Alexa and Mark Felix of Manchester, N.H.; his parents, Ronald and Judy Felix of Eliot, Maine; his sister Lori Goldenthal and her husband Bill of Wellesley, Mass., along with their children, Emma and Tess; his sister, Bekki McManus and her husband Michael of Eliot, Maine, along with their children, Elizabeth and Jack; and his loyal dog, Ollie.

SERVICES: Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. Family and friends are invited to gather from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with a memorial service to start at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester https://www.mhcgm.org/

To view Ronald's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Fosters from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
