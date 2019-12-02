|
|
ROCHESTER – Ronald Moreau, Jr., 41, died Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Born in Dover October 17, 1978 he grew up in Farmington and attended schools there. He earned his GED thru Dover Adult Education. He worked as an iron worker for Bret Steel of Dover.
Ron loved his family and enjoyed sports, hiking and video games.
He is survived by his mother Linda (VandenBussche) Hilton and husband Brian of Rochester, his brother Shawn Smart of Rochester, his fiancée Tiffany Ryder and her children Evan and Trinity of Rochester, his maternal grandfather Louis VandenBussche of Lyndeborough, stepsister Bryanna Hilton and stepbrother Brian Hilton, Jr. both of Sanford and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to calling hours Saturday Dec. 7 at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover from Noon to 2 p.m.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019