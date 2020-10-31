1/1
Ronald R. Chagnon
FARMINGTON - The honorable Ronald R. Chagnon, 82, of School Street in Farmington, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 with his family. Born August 1, 1938, in Farmington; the youngest son of the late Raymond and Aldea (Letourneau) Chagnon.

He was a proud, life-long resident of Farmington where he worked, raised his family, and lived a lifetime of public service.

He is survived by his two children, Joel Chagnon of Farmington and Lori Chagnon, of East Rochester, and his grandson Adam Thurston of Farmington. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Lorraine, his parents and his beloved brothers; Raymond, Richard, and Roland.

SERVICES: A graveside ceremony will take place on November 2, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington at 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Lorraine's Gift" or the "Farmington Athletic Boosters" C/O Joel Chagnon, 236 Charles St., Farmington, N.H.



