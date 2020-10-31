1/1
Ronald R. Chagnon
1938 - 2020
FARMINGTON - The honorable Ronald R. Chagnon, 82, of School Street in Farmington, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 with his family. Born August 1, 1938, in Farmington; the youngest son of the late Raymond and Aldea (Letourneau) Chagnon.

He was a proud, life-long resident of Farmington where he worked, raised his family, and lived a lifetime of public service.

He is survived by his two children, Joel Chagnon of Farmington and Lori Chagnon, of East Rochester, and his grandson Adam Thurston of Farmington. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Lorraine, his parents and his beloved brothers; Raymond, Richard, and Roland.

SERVICES: A graveside ceremony will take place on November 2, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington at 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Lorraine's Gift" or the "Farmington Athletic Boosters" C/O Joel Chagnon, 236 Charles St., Farmington, N.H.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
October 31, 2020
Joel, Lori and Adam, I am so sorry for the loss of your father and grandfather. I had the pleasure of getting to know Ron through politics. We had a lot of fun working on campaigns, including my own in 1986. Ron was a truly good guy and someone I always enjoyed spending time with. Sending you all my love.
Jim Demers
Friend
October 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. RIP Uncle Joe
Pauline welch
Family
October 31, 2020
Joel & Family....May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief and that you find peace in your memories.
Dolly & Marc
Dolly & Marc Larochelle
Friend
October 31, 2020
One of the best.
Tony McManus
Friend
October 31, 2020
My sympathies are with you all at this time.
Leo Drapeau
Friend
October 31, 2020
Dear Family,
I served in the New Hampshire House with your dad. He was a very good man with a caring and kind heart. He is now resting in peace with the Lord and his wife and family.
Peace to all of you.
Dennis Claude Ramsey
Friend
October 30, 2020
Joe or "Chag" as we at New England Telephone Company called him was a good employee. As a rookie Engineer I learned a lot about the Outside Telephone Cables from Joe. There was a time when he was the only Cable Splicer working out of the former "Wolfeboro Garage". Joe liked his job and was an asset to the company.
Charles Rankie
Friend
October 30, 2020
What a beautiful clip of Uncle Joe's life. He loved you and Lori unconditionally, and Aunt Lorraine was his heart. I pray they are all having a big old time together. His graveside service will be on what would have been Mom and Dad's 69th wedding anniversary. We are sorry we can't be there but will be sure to salute him at dinner. I will never forget Uncle Joe and hold Aunt Lorraine deep in my heart. You were both truly blessed that they chose you. Love and prayers to you Joel, Lori, and Adam.
Debbie Jones-Hardy
Family
October 30, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. May all your wonderful memories keep him close in your heart.
Judy and Ralph Parent
October 30, 2020
A good man in so many ways. A fine friend and neighbor who would do anything for anyone. Its time to rest now. Find Peace with your beloved Lorraine.
Lynn Olden
Neighbor
October 30, 2020
I will never forget your father. He was a loving, caring, soul and a perfect example of a gentleman. The world lost a great man but heaven gained an angle. Sending your family love and prayers at this time of need.
Christine Stawecki
Friend
October 30, 2020
Wish we were at the lake sooner to enjoy his antics. Joel was a lucky son to have such a memorable Dad. Best wishes from Gunnar and Claire Kenison. Will enjoy the stories next summer when we get to know such a man.
Claire Kenison
Neighbor
October 30, 2020
Ron was a gentleman with the biggest heart around! I hope that fond memories of a wonderful father and beloved man in the community bring you comfort and peace.
Williams family
