C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Ronald Benner
ROCHESTER - Ronald Wilson "Red" Benner, age 75, of Rochester, died peacefully, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home, after a brief battle with cancer. Born on March 17, 1945 and raised in Farmington, N.H., a son of Wilson and Phyllis (Wormstead) Benner.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving in Bamberg, Germany. He was also in the National Guard.

Red was a proud member of the American Legion Post #7.

Survived by his wife of six years Nancy; his sons: Scott, Steven and Eric Benner; daughter Erika Benner; brothers: Robert, Richard and Patrick Benner; stepdaughters: Kelly Verbicky and Kandi O'Brien; seven grandchildren: Niketa, Tyler, David, Paige, Jacob, Triston and Lillyan; step grandchild Spencer; also nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his first wife Debra L. (Emrich) Benner and sister Ellen Ryder.

He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at a future date at Kimball Cemetery in Rochester, with military honors and followed by a memorial reception at the American Legion in Rochester. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
