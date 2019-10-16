Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Angelican Church
180 Rochester Hill Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosamond Dunphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosamond S. Dunphy


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosamond S. Dunphy Obituary
ROCHESTER - Rosamond S. Dunphy, 77, of Briar Ridge Estates, Rochester, N.H., died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with Lung Cancer. She was born on June 11,1942 in Rochester, N.H.; the daughter of Kenneth O. and Natalie J. Gray.

Graduate of Nute High School and McIntosh College, she was the office manager of K.P. Credit Union Dover until her retirement.

Rosamond is survived by husband of 54 years, Barry; children Michael and Joy Dunphy of Rochester, Elizabeth Ross and Vincent LaChance of Rollinsford; sister Edith Gray of Rochester; four grandchildren Colleen and Lauren Dunphy, Colin and Kaitlyn Ross; and many close friends.

She was predeceased by her parents.

SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Wiggin, Purdy, McCooey, Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Trinity Angelican Church, 180 Rochester Hill Road, with Fr. Matthew Mirable officiating and Fr. Christian Tudor. A private interment service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Brownfield, Maine at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Cornerstone VNA Hospice, Rochester, N.H. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosamond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
Download Now