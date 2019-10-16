|
|
ROCHESTER - Rosamond S. Dunphy, 77, of Briar Ridge Estates, Rochester, N.H., died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with Lung Cancer. She was born on June 11,1942 in Rochester, N.H.; the daughter of Kenneth O. and Natalie J. Gray.
Graduate of Nute High School and McIntosh College, she was the office manager of K.P. Credit Union Dover until her retirement.
Rosamond is survived by husband of 54 years, Barry; children Michael and Joy Dunphy of Rochester, Elizabeth Ross and Vincent LaChance of Rollinsford; sister Edith Gray of Rochester; four grandchildren Colleen and Lauren Dunphy, Colin and Kaitlyn Ross; and many close friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Wiggin, Purdy, McCooey, Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Trinity Angelican Church, 180 Rochester Hill Road, with Fr. Matthew Mirable officiating and Fr. Christian Tudor. A private interment service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Brownfield, Maine at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Cornerstone VNA Hospice, Rochester, N.H. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019