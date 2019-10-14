|
BERWICK, Maine - Rose A. Brunelle, 86, of Berwick, Maine passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9 2019, with her family by her side at the Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation.
Born on Oct. 16, 1932, Rose was the daughter of Cleophas and Melvina Chabot of Somersworth, N.H. She attended Somersworth schools and spent many of her work years in accounting at Simplex Wire and Cable in Newington, N.H. where she retired.
Rose spent summers at the family camp in Wells, Maine for many years. During her retirement she enjoyed reading, cross country skiing, dancing and golfing. She also spent many winters in Florida with her husband, Paul, at St. Pete Beach. Later on in her retirement years, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends going to shows in Ogunquit, lunches and traveling to Vermont for annual family get togethers on Lake Champlain.
Members of her family include four daughters, Gail Stiles (Wayne) of Madbury, Sandra Brunelle of Rochester, Sharon Carignan (Ray) of Somersworth, Lynne Bowmar (Lou) of Somersworth, two sons, Steven Brunelle (Diane Slade) of Wells, Maine, Kevin Brunelle (Cindi Gessis) of Berwick, Maine, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Rose was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Paul, and her son Dana.
Private services will be held for her family only as this was Rose's wish.
Care for the Brunelle family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home in Somersworth, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019