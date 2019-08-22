|
ROLLINSFORD - Roseanna Newling, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Colonial Hill of Rochester, following a period of failing health. Born July 17, 1930 in Dover, N.H. she was the daughter of the late James and Annie (Breen) Campbell.
Roseanna had worked as a Home Health Aid for many years.
She enjoyed painting, and crocheting, and was very active in her church.
Members of her family include her daughter Patricia Osment and husband Thomas of Cape Coral, Fla., as well as many loving extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband Hollis E. Newling, as well as eight siblings.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Christian Believer's Fellowship, 32 Chapel Lane, Somersworth, NH 03878. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019