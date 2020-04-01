|
DURHAM - Rosemary M. Ahrens-Mince, born August 10, 1960, passed peacefully at home Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by stepchildren, Beth Fortier and husband Douglas Fortier, John Mince-Ennis and wife Elizabeth Lende; teenage grandsons, Benjamin and Jake Fortier; recently separated husband, John Mince; as well as her uncle Carl Rompf with cousins Doris, Peter, Dennis, and Karl.
Rose loved her dad, Hans, who predeceased her. She loved being Nana, loved her friends, her cat, playing and listening to music, museums, gardening, writing, quilting and knitting; and was a beloved partner and wife for 36 years.
She worked as a school counselor for 23 years in N.Y., at East Hampton HS, South Country Schools as Chair, and Ward Melville HS in Setauket, N.Y. She graduated from Sachem HS, attended Wagner College, SUNY Stony Brook, and Long Island University. Rose taught Youth Classes at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. She was recently an active member of the Community Church of Durham, UCC, where she worked on various ministries.
Rose enjoyed being lovingly cared for by Beth, friends and neighbors, church members, and the Durham Fire Department through her final days. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020