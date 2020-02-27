|
|
DOVER - Rosemary T. Lincoln, 82, of Mount Vernon Street, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a short illness. Born July 25, 1937 in Fayette, Iowa; the daughter of Paul and Icel Templeman.
Rosemary attended school and college in Iowa and received her Masters of Library Sciences. Rosemary worked as a Librarian for many years; her last position at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H. Rosemary has lived and worked in several states including Maine, New Mexico and New Hampshire. She was active in the New Hampshire Art Association and a supporter of the arts and the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth, N.H.
Rosemary was known for her intelligence, quick wit and gracious kindness. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed politics.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James D. Lincoln of Dover; three step children, Leah P. LaChance of North Hampton, James A. Lincoln of Denver, Colo., and Benjamin D. Lincoln of Santa FE, NM; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. The family will celebrate Rosemary's life privately this summer. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020