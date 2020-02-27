Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Rosemary Lincoln
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Lincoln
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary T. Lincoln


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary T. Lincoln Obituary
DOVER - Rosemary T. Lincoln, 82, of Mount Vernon Street, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a short illness. Born July 25, 1937 in Fayette, Iowa; the daughter of Paul and Icel Templeman.

Rosemary attended school and college in Iowa and received her Masters of Library Sciences. Rosemary worked as a Librarian for many years; her last position at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H. Rosemary has lived and worked in several states including Maine, New Mexico and New Hampshire. She was active in the New Hampshire Art Association and a supporter of the arts and the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth, N.H.

Rosemary was known for her intelligence, quick wit and gracious kindness. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed politics.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James D. Lincoln of Dover; three step children, Leah P. LaChance of North Hampton, James A. Lincoln of Denver, Colo., and Benjamin D. Lincoln of Santa FE, NM; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time. The family will celebrate Rosemary's life privately this summer. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -