Rosemary Wojnar

NEWMARKET – Rosemary "Rosie" Wojnar, 76, of South Main Street died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Exeter Hospital after a short illness.
Born April 24, 1944, in Lowell, Mass., she was the daughter of John J. and Aniela (Dziedzic) Wojnar.
Rosie worked for many years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and later as a custodian for the Newmarket School District.
Rosie was predeceased by her parents.
Survivors include her cousins, Beverly Smith, Linda Doshier, Daniel Shufelt, Walter Shufelt, Thomas Shufelt, Mary Dows, Alice Vlodica, and Donna Aube; and many second cousins.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery (GPS address 191 Exeter Road, Newmarket). Due to COVID-19 concerns, the graveside will also be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
