Roswitha Dubois
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
71 Lowell Street
Rochester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
71 Lowell Street
Rochester, NH
Roswitha Dubois Obituary
ROCHESTER - Roswitha "Rose" Dubois, 83, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital after a period of failing health. She was born December 23, 1936 in Klausen, Germany the daughter of the late William and Angela (Dietzen) Thul. She has resided in Rochester since 1976.

Rose worked as a sales associate for JC Penney Company for 17 years and retired in 1997. Rose was a celebrant of St. Mary Church and a member of their Marion Society. She was an active volunteer worker for the soup kitchen, and food pantry and St. Mary tore. She was a member of the Friends of Rochester Library and the Haven Hill Garden Club.

The widow of Joseph R. Dubois who died in 1995, she is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline Bohnke of Germany, Nickole DuBois of Alaska, Michelle Beauchamp of Milton, N.H.; grandchildren, Chantel and Natasha Beauchamp, Michael Lichter; one great grandson, Anthony Shellhart; and many cousins.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:30-11 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, at 11 a.m., in the church with Fr. Thom Duston as celebrant. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society Cocheco Valley, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820-6028. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
