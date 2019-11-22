|
LEBANON, Maine - Russell E. Beckwith, 90, of Lebanon, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Presque Isle, Maine on February 26, 1929 a son of the late Frank and Ida (Niles) Beckwith.
He served in the US Army Air Forces from 1946 to 1949.
He had a long working career with Cyro Industries as a Quality Control Supervisor. He retired from Cyro in 1994 after 44 years of service with the company. He was also active as a volunteer with the Lebanon Fire Department having served as Assistant Fire Chief.
Along with his wife they enjoyed square dancing at Spring Hill in South Berwick.
He is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Marjorie (Pinkham) Beckwith, one son, Alan Beckwith, one granddaughter, Amanda Smith.
He is survived by his children, Gerald Beckwith and his wife, Angela of Massachusetts, James Beckwith and his wife, Susan of Arizona, Sharon Smith and her husband, Kevin of Wisconsin, David Beckwith and his wife, Carol of North Carolina, Steve Beckwith and his wife, Sharon of Lebanon and Wendy Beckwith Funk of Sanford. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Friday, November 29, from 6-8 p.m., at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Suite 1, Manchester, ME 04351. https://travismillsfoundation.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019