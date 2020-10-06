ROCHESTER - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Russell Howard at age 88. He passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a two-year struggle with cancer. He was born in Rochester on March 12, 1932 to Ormsby Howard and Florence Canney Howard.
He joined the Army National Guard in 1952 and retired after serving 20 years. After retirement, he worked hard at many jobs including managing the farm for Strafford County and mowing roadways for the State of N.H. He always said that he felt the most at peace while working on his beloved tractor.
Family, friends, and neighbors were most important in his life and he was grateful for every day that he could spend with them. He loved to tell stories and would often say "You have to look on the sunny side of life". A caretaker until the end, his last days were spent sitting on the porch watching "his" squirrels and sharing memories with those he loved.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Howard of Rochester, N.H. and his dog, Puma. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bette and his children; Russell Howard Jr. of Rochester, Lorraine Howard of Lebanon, Florence Howard of Dover, Joyce Naujoks and her husband Marty of Lebanon, and Barbara Egeland and her husband Clint of Hampton. He also leaves eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and Greg Chase of Rochester. He will be greatly missed.
SERVICES: There will be a private family burial and no wake due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Instead of flowers, Russ's wish was that you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his name.