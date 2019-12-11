|
|
FARMINGTON - Ruth Ann (Warburton) Chase, age 81, of Winter Street in Farmington, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born July 21, 1938 in Rochester, N.H., where she enjoyed living on the farm until her mid 20s.
She resided in Farmington since the late 60's, where she and her husband raised their two children.
Ruth worked at local shoe shops, Davidson Rubber, where she met Bob. She worked as a lunch lady at Henry Wilson School to be closer to her children.
A former member of the Pythian Sisters and the Rebekahs. Ruth loved to cook, bake and host many gatherings with friends and family.
Widow of the late Robert E. Chase, she is survived by their children, son Anthony J. Chase and husband Craig W. Chase, daughter April J. and husband Matthew Gordon; four grandchildren Sandra Chase, Marty Chase, Cheyenne Gordon, Dakoda Gordon, Jordan Warner and Ariel Warner; two great-grandchildren Maddison Bolobanic and Avery Chase; three siblings Hazel Lopsey, Cecil Warburton and David Warburton; also many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by three siblings Robert Warburton, Wendell "Pop" Warburton and Betty Vachon.
SERVICES: Family and friends are welcome to a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H., from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. with a eulogy at 11:30 a.m. by her niece Becky Warburton. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019