BARRINGTON - Ruth Ann Moll Zsigray passed from this life at home in Barrington, N.H., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Northampton, Pa., on January 16, 1938 to Charles Herbert Moll and Marion Mae Krause. She moved to N.H. in 1970 with her family.
Her husband, Robert M. Zsigray, had been a professor of microbiology at the University of New Hampshire. She was primarily a homemaker and raised four children. She was a Brownie leader and a member of the Barrington Women's Club. She and her husband loved visiting Hawaii. She was an avid reader and for the past five years she has been a regular patron of the Barrington Library.
She was predeceased by her parents, most of her siblings, her husband, one son Michael, and a grandson Justin. She is survived by two daughters, Terry Scholten and Penny Boese ; one son David Zsigray; nine grandchildren Steven Zsigray, Jason Zsigray, Curtis Scholten, Carolina Scholten, Diana Zsigray, Sarah Zsigray, Bill Lawrence, Kelsey Boese and Caitlin Middaugh; her brother Henry Moll; two sisters Lois Padula and Linda Schwenk; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Please do not send flowers. Donations in her memory are welcome to the Robert and Ruth Zsigray Academia Enrichment Fund at the University of New Hampshire, or the Barrington N.H. Public Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Dover, N.H.; to sign our online guestbook please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.