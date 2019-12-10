|
KITTERY, Maine - Ruth (Chick) Dorey, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Born the daughter of the late Clyde and Alice (MacKenzie) Chick in Kittery, Maine, on December 23, 1925.
She loved to create, and sew beautiful clothing. In the fall, and winter she enjoyed long drives, with her husband, along the coast of Maine, and spending summers with her family at their lake front home in Denmark, Maine.
Ruth especially loved her visits with her great-granddaughter Elizabeth.
Survivors include daughters Deanna Rollo and partner George Runde of Rollinsford, N.H., Penney Small and husband Graham of Berwick, Maine; brother, Gordon Chick of Valley Springs, Calif.; grandchildren, Michael Rollo, and wife Caitlin, Ben Cole, Travis Cole, Dennis Dorey Jr., Amanda Roberts, and husband John, Heather Roberts, and husband Tom, Graham and Nathan Small; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Ruth is predeceased by her husband Charles; son Dennis Dorey Sr.; daughters, Sharon Cole and Sheryl Roberts.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will take place Friday, December 13, from 4-6 p.m., at JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine. A private family graveside will take place in the spring. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Dorey family has been entrusted to the Js Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019