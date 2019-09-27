|
DOVER - Ruth E. Stanley, 71, passed away peacefully at Hyder Hospice House in Dover N.H. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born July 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Walter G. Stanley and Ruth S. Quackenbush and Lorraine J. Stanley.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Charlene Kiss of Maine, Pauline Grippo of Conn., Priscilla Dalrymple of Maine, Paul Stanley of Conn., Robert Quackenbush of N.H., Belinda Tagariello of N.H., Susan Higgins of N.H., Becky Quackenbush of N.H., and life-long companion, Kenneth Whitehouse of N.H. She was predeceased by sister, Eleanor Neal and brother, Stuart Quackenbush.
SERVICES: At her request there will be no funeral service. A special thank you to Riverside Nursing Home and Hyder House for their kindness and care. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of N.H. For more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019