1/1
Ruth Elaine Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERWICK, Maine - Ruth Elaine Hall, 89, of Berwick, died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in Dover, N.H. on July 29, 1931, the daughter of Sumner Chesley and Adeline (Thompson) Davis.

Growing up in Dover, she graduated from Dover High School. She met her future husband, Edward A. Hall while he was in the Marine Corps and stationed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. They were married for 60 years until Edward's death in 2015.

Ruth worked for many years at Strafford National Bank as a secretary. When not working, she was an accomplished trainer of trotting horses. She and Ed traveled the fair circuit, cheering (and betting) on the horses she had trained. Ruth loved just being around horses. She was a past member of the U.S. Trotting Association. Ruth also enjoyed stamp collecting, knitting, needlepoint, trips to the casino with Ed, and traveling.

In addition to Ed, she was predeceased by her son, David Hall, and her brother Frank Hall.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Hall of Raymond, N.H.; her daughter-in-law Sandra Hall of Berwick; two grandchildren, Rachel Budde of Berwick, and Christopher Clark of Berwick; three great-grandchildren, Morghan Budde of Berwick, JD Budde of Berwick, and Anthony Clark of Berwick; two nephews, Michael Davis of Dover, N.H., James Davis of Somersworth; her niece, Becky Mourgenos of Dover.

SERVICES: Services and burial will be private. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ruth's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., P.O. Box 728, Berwick, ME 03901.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved