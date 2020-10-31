BERWICK, Maine - Ruth Elaine Hall, 89, of Berwick, died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in Dover, N.H. on July 29, 1931, the daughter of Sumner Chesley and Adeline (Thompson) Davis.
Growing up in Dover, she graduated from Dover High School. She met her future husband, Edward A. Hall while he was in the Marine Corps and stationed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. They were married for 60 years until Edward's death in 2015.
Ruth worked for many years at Strafford National Bank as a secretary. When not working, she was an accomplished trainer of trotting horses. She and Ed traveled the fair circuit, cheering (and betting) on the horses she had trained. Ruth loved just being around horses. She was a past member of the U.S. Trotting Association. Ruth also enjoyed stamp collecting, knitting, needlepoint, trips to the casino with Ed, and traveling.
In addition to Ed, she was predeceased by her son, David Hall, and her brother Frank Hall.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Hall of Raymond, N.H.; her daughter-in-law Sandra Hall of Berwick; two grandchildren, Rachel Budde of Berwick, and Christopher Clark of Berwick; three great-grandchildren, Morghan Budde of Berwick, JD Budde of Berwick, and Anthony Clark of Berwick; two nephews, Michael Davis of Dover, N.H., James Davis of Somersworth; her niece, Becky Mourgenos of Dover.
SERVICES: Services and burial will be private.
