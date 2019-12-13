|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Ruth (Crosby) Gagnon, 89, of 25 Davis Street, died Monday, December 9, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Ruth was born March 9, 1930 in Eddington, Maine and was the daughter of Roland Crosby and Jessie (Cochrane) Boisvert.
Ruth was raised in Maine and graduated from Sullivan High School in Berwick, Maine in 1947.
Ruth worked at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H., for 17 years and for the 22 years prior to that she had a home day care.
Ruth was an avid Celtics fan and on her 82nd birthday she celebrated by watching the team from a suite at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass., with her family. She had a green thumb and enjoyed tending all of the beautiful flowers in her yard.
Ruth had a warm presence, infectious smile and laugh, and a heart full of love for everyone. Most of all, she adored spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether it was attending sports and school activities or going out to breakfast and shopping at local craft stores. She was a great cook and the family looked forward to her homemade dinners rolls at family gatherings. The family recalls many fond memories at Ruth's home around the kitchen table and on her porch.
Ruth was survived by her children, Pam Burley and her husband Craig of Farmington, N.H., Sandy Hodsdon and her husband Kevin of Las Vegas, Nev., Linda Nagle and her husband Tom of Somersworth, N.H., Wayne Gagnon and his wife Paula of Berwick, Maine, Patty Coffin and her husband John of Berwick, Maine, Joey Gagnon and his wife Julie of Simpsonville, S.C., Jeffrey Gagnon and his wife Lisa of Weare, N.H.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her two companions, her affectionate cats Becca and Bella.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Armand, of 59 years, her brother Willard Crosby and her sisters, Virgina Sanfacon and Bernice Ayer.
The family would also like to recognize Pete Eldridge, Ruth and Armand's neighbor, for his friendship, help and support over the years.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours or service. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences for Ruth can be left at www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Gagnon family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Love you more Ruth, Mom, Nana and Nanny.
Published in Fosters on Dec. 13, 2019