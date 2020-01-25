|
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Community Room at Central Towers
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Ruth Goodwin Burket
1934 - 2020
DOVER - Ruth Goodwin Burket passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Kittery, Maine on October 16, 1934; Ruth was the daughter of Daniel and Georgia Goodwin.
Ruth graduated from Traip Academy with the class of 1953. Ruth went on to have seven children and spent the later part of her life in Dover, N.H.
A free spirited, kind soul- Ruth enjoyed time spent at York beach, concerts in Henry Law Park, and spending time with her family and many friends. Ruth will be remembered for her fierce personality, outspokenness, quick wit, spunk, her amazing sense of humor, her stubbornness as well as her selflessness, and her ability to carry on through adversity.
Ruth is survived by five children Daniel Smith, Tana Mouflouze, Rhonda Ward, Roxanne Norton, and Christina Debrujn; grandchildren, Joshua Bassett, Megan and Kaitlin Norton, Colleen and Lauren Dunphy, Joslyn and Jillian Debrujn; and her nine great-grandchildren in which she referred to as "her babies"
Ruth is predeceased by her two children; Lawrence Smith and CJ Lightner.
SERVICES: A remembrance luncheon will be held in the Community Room at Central Towers in Dover, N.H. at 1 p.m. on February 2; followed by a graveside memorial on May 20, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Elliot, at 11 a.m. All are welcomed to attend.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020
