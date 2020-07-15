1/
Ruth Smith
1928 - 2020
ALBANY - Ruth (Moore) Smith, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in North Conway, N.H. She had been a resident of Albany, N.H. for 50 years moving from Holbrook, Mass.

She was the wife of the late John D. Smith, Sr., and the mother of the late John D. Smith Jr., and his wife Carolyn, Alan Smith and his wife Kathy and Linda Butler and her husband Stephen. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be at a later date. Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home - West Ossipee - West Ossipee
2395 White Mountain Highway (Route 16)
West Ossipee, NH 03890
(603) 539-3301
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
She had been my mother in law for 49 years and is now with her husband and her son John who was my husband. I will miss you and miss our weekly chats.
Carolyn Seward
Family
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Rick Gagne & Staff
