Sally Andre


1933 - 2019
Sally Andre Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Sally Andre, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Sally was born Jan. 9, 1933 in Bath, Maine. She grew up in Bath, and graduated from Morse High School in 1950. Sally attended Gorham Teachers College after high school.

Sally married her childhood sweetheart and best friend Charles Andre in May of 1951. She was predeceased by Charlie in April of this year. Sally was intensely devoted to her husband for over 67 years. Anyone who knew them could not help but be touched by their love and dedication to one another. They were loved and adored by family and friends.

Sally and Charlie raised their children in Ridgewood, N.J., where she worked as a secretary in Grace Church and as a Special Education Assistant in the Ridgewood, N.J. school system. They moved to Kittery, Maine in 1980, where they opened and operated Kittery Graphics, a craft business, for 18 years. Sally retired from the business in 1998.

After retiring, Sally became an active advocate in support of and services for the mentally ill. She was very active with NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) serving on the York County Board of Directors for three years and as the President of the NAMI - Family, York Affiliate for four years. In 2002, Sally was named Outstanding Affiliate of the Year.

Sally is survived by four children, Charles R. Andre (Linda) of Greensboro, S.C.; Kerry Andre of Salisbury, Mass.; James Andre (Susan) of Bedford, N.H.; and David Andre of Kittery, Maine. She was adored by her four children, 11 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Sally was loved by many family and friends, and will be missed by all.

Contributions in Sally's name may be made to NAMI-ME, York Affiliate.
Published in Fosters from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019
