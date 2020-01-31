Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Sally Allen
Sally J. Allen


1937 - 2020
Sally J. Allen Obituary
DOVER - Sally J. Allen, 82, of Rochester/Dover area, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Born in Littleton, Mass., February 12, 1937; daughter of Leo F. and Olive (Moore) Allen.

Sally grew-up in Dover, graduated from Dover High and earned her BA at UNH. She later received her MA in Art Education from Lesley University. As an Art teacher in the Dover school system, and at the graduate level with Lesley, Sally was much loved for her kind, non-judgmental personality.

She is survived by her children Mark Power (Marion), Beth Power (Ed Lambert), Christopher Power, Gregory Power (Andrea Millar), Leo McDonough (Stacey Rinaldi) and nine grandchildren: Cynthia and Katherine Power, Ryan and Sarabeth Rozelle, Jenna Darcy, Gregory Taylor, Hannah Soto, Josie and Nina McDonough and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings Nancy Skelly (late husband Clayton "Skip"), Beverly Allen, Richard Allen (Diana), Donald Allen (Barbara "Jessie" Edwards), David Allen (Sharon); 16 nieces/nephews, and her companion Robert Demers.

She is predeceased by her life-partner of 30 years Bob Duffy.

Sally will be deeply missed.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a date, time and place to be determined.

Memorials in her name may be made to: The Fisher House; Hyder House Hospice; and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
