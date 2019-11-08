|
SANDWICH - Samuel Cooper Smith, 85, of Sandwich, N.H., (formerly of Durham Point Rd., Durham, N.H.), passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Lakes Region Hospital. Although a non-smoker, he succumbed to a long-term battle with emphysema.
Born September 21, 1934, in Lock Haven, Pa., he was the son of Samuel Jacob Smith and Mary Katharine Smith.
In 1959 he received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Penn State University, where he had met his wife Elizabeth and married in 1955. In 1961 Sam moved his family to Durham and began his career at the University of New Hampshire.
Over the next 47-years Sam taught a number of undergraduate and graduate level classes at UNH in Animal Sciences, Biochemistry and Nutrition - notably including ANSCI-400 Food & People. As a research scientist he devoted much of his career to a search for the genetic cause of heart disease. Other research included nutritional work with Olympic athletes.
Sam always commented on the number of wonderful, brilliant and amazing people he had the opportunity to meet, mentor and work with over the years as students and colleagues. He always felt rewarded by what they were able to achieve.
During time with his family, with a dog by his side, he shared his love of sports, fishing, hiking and the outdoors. This included many years working with the Boy Scouts and hiking in the White Mountains.
In 2008 Sam married Priscilla Seeley. Sam and Priscilla lived in Sandwich, N.H. Much of their time was spent walking in the woods, enjoying their dogs and at their camp on Lake Kanasatka. Sam served on the Sandwich Conservation Commission and on the Friends of Mead Base Conservation Committee.
He is predeceased by his wife of 50-years, Elizabeth Courteney Smith. He is survived by his wife Priscilla Smith of Sandwich, N.H.; a son, James Smith of Barrington, N.H., and his wife, Joanne; a daughter, Susan Smith of Merrimack, N.H.; a stepson, Allen Seeley of Sandwich, N.H.; and a stepdaughter, Hope Seeley of Coventry, Conn., and her husband, Joe.
Sam has requested no services.
