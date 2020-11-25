SOMERSWORTH - Sandra (Sandy) Marie Cote, 71, of Somersworth, N.H., peacefully passed away after failing health at the Hyder House in Dover on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born on April 1, 1949 in Dover, N.H., she is the daughter of the late Marie and Albert Vermette of Rollinsford, N.H.



Sandy grew up in Rollinsford, N.H., graduated from Dover High School class of 1967, and married Marcel Cote.



Sandy had a love for watching and feeding the birds, watching the New England Patriots and the Red Sox. She enjoyed spending time looking for moose during her travels every year with her sister. Our Mumsy will forever be missed and loved by all.



Many will remember her by her sarcasm and outspoken wit.



Sandy was predeceased by her husband Marcel Cote in February 2010 and son Craig, who passed in 1972 soon after birth. She is survived by her two children, daughter, Cindy Cote and fiancé Jeremy Jacobs, of Somersworth; her daughter, Kristen Comeau, of Somersworth; her sister Nancy Fournier of Rollinsford; three wonderful grandchildren, Savanna and Brayden Comeau, Kayla Hoelzel; great grandson Dax Butler; and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: At this time there will be no service held.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sandy's honor to Riverside Rest Home, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. They were wonderful to her and we can't thank all of them enough.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store