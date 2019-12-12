|
|
EAST ROCHESTER - Sandra Wilson, 70, of 33 Highland Street, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born April 17, 1949 in Rochester the daughter of the late Richard 'Buddy' and Louise (Costantino) Carlson.
She was a graduate of Spaulding High School and McIntosh College. Sandi worked as an accountant for Fuller Enterprises in San Ramon, Calif., for many years. She has resided in this area since 2012 previously living in California. She was an active volunteer of Homemakers Health Services, and member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #7, Elks Lodge #1393, and Grace Community Church. Sandi loved music, dancing and traveling. She was an avid fan of Elvis and Elvis Cruises.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Sleeper; her niece, Tammy Jordan and her husband Tom O'Dowd; great-nephew, Finn O'Dowd; her companion, Al Semple; and many extended family and beloved friends.
SERVICES: A private family service was held at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in April, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Homemakers Health Services, 215 Rochester Hill Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019