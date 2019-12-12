Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Sandra Wilson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Wilson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Wilson Obituary
EAST ROCHESTER - Sandra Wilson, 70, of 33 Highland Street, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born April 17, 1949 in Rochester the daughter of the late Richard 'Buddy' and Louise (Costantino) Carlson.

She was a graduate of Spaulding High School and McIntosh College. Sandi worked as an accountant for Fuller Enterprises in San Ramon, Calif., for many years. She has resided in this area since 2012 previously living in California. She was an active volunteer of Homemakers Health Services, and member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #7, Elks Lodge #1393, and Grace Community Church. Sandi loved music, dancing and traveling. She was an avid fan of Elvis and Elvis Cruises.

She is survived by her sister, Judy Sleeper; her niece, Tammy Jordan and her husband Tom O'Dowd; great-nephew, Finn O'Dowd; her companion, Al Semple; and many extended family and beloved friends.

SERVICES: A private family service was held at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in April, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Homemakers Health Services, 215 Rochester Hill Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -