NEWFIELDS - Saundra C. "Sunny" Maisey, age 71, of Newfields, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Saundra was born on February 21, 1948 in Windsor, Vt., the daughter of the late Premo and Lena (Wood) Capron.
She was raised in Quechee, Vt., and graduated from Hartford High School, Class of 1966. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Plymouth State College in 1971 with a BS in Music Education. Saundra taught music in N.H. public schools prior to moving to Eliot, Maine. She worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a Project Leader in Personal Marketing, retiring with over 30 years of service.
Saundra was a Joyologist. She believed in using laughter, humor and attitude skills to reawaken the joy of being alive. She was a Certified Laughter Leader, and founded Granite State Giggles ("Laugh Free and Live") to promote joy and laughter. She loved gardening and music, as well as art and theater.
She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald V. Maisey Sr., in 2004, and brother-in-law, Michael Markaverich in February 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Davis and husband, Timothy Greene of Parsonsfield, Maine; her sisters Judith Nott and husband Sherill of Lansing, Mich., and Deborah Alborell Markaverich of Sarasota, Fla.; her brother, William Capron of East Charleston, Vt.; and her best friend, Carolyn McGee and husband, Kenneth of Eliot, Maine. She is also survived by many extended family and step-relatives, as well as a legion of friends.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A Memorial Service for Sunny will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: Kremples Center (New Life After Brain Injury), 100 Campus Drive, Suite 24, Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019